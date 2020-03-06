Get Well Soon: #LoveIsBlind’s Carlton Morton In Therapy After Suicidal Social Media Posts

Carlton Morton is getting help. The star of Netflix’s #LoveIsBlind is revealing that he’s going to therapy after getting backlash from his appearance on the Netflix show. As previously reported Carlton claims he’s been getting death threats for hiding his bisexuality from his fiance Diamond Jack until after they embarked on their (pre-wedding) honeymoon.

Since then he’s called out “urban media” for treating him unfairly.

“Thanks for the 3 of y’all who supported me in this,” wrote Carlton on Instagram. “I feel alone and don’t want any of this life anymore. I’m fighting ALONE. And it HURTS.”

“URBAN MEDIA has been the WORST to me. Black lives matter until it’s an LGBT Black life. Also, so-called “celebrity” friends on social media have every opportunity to defend my CHARACTER yet they don’t!”

His post which has been called “suicidal” came after he was VERY combative in an interview with Shamea Morton who was filling in for Ryan Cameron on Majic 107.5.

According to Carlton, he was worried that callers would call in to bash him and he threatened to cut the interview short. He then ranted about how the Netflix show was affecting him. As the calls rolled in he went IN on fans.

“I just think I should’ve even done this damn show,” said Carlton to viewers of Shamea Morton’s Instagram Live. “It’s the worst. I lived a very perfect life before this where I didn’t even have to share this with the world. I sure am [putting all my energy into the negative] because I have to. Because b***s like y’all get on social media and talk to me stupid.”

He also posted on Twitter that he “didn’t want to be here.”

Today is one of those days where I don’t want to be here. I feel extremely alone and unsupported. I’ve cried for help since Feb. 13. No one cares. — Carlton Morton (@carltonjmorton) March 3, 2020

Now he’s apparently going to therapy. Authorities told TMZ that someone at Carlton’s Atlanta home called 911 for a non-life threatening injury hours after his scary social media post, and he was transported to a hospital.

The Netflix star is out of the hospital and told TMZ that he’s seeing a therapist in “hopes of improving his mental health.”

Get well soon, Carlton!