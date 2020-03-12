Here’s What Happened When Tom Hanks Revealed He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

me pushing the coronavirus out of tom hanks pic.twitter.com/ZSNvKz5ZPy — gina (@eyesvvideshut) March 12, 2020

Everyone’s reeling from beloved actor Tom Hanks revealing that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus in a genuinely shocking development that legitimized the threat to millions of skeptics, doubters and conspiracy theorists across the nation.

Based on what we know, he should recover but, then again, we don’t know that much which makes this diagnosis even scarier.

At this point, all we can do is send positive energy and well-wishes to the Hanks family that seems in good spirits despite the growing concern surrounding quite possibly the biggest pandemic of our lifetimes.

I’ll flip all this shit over 😭 pic.twitter.com/wbdAn7eLhF — Fat Canary (@IWriteAllDay_) March 12, 2020

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Tom Hanks’s shocking Coronavirus diagnosis on the flip.