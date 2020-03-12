“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Waka Tells Deb “Sometimes I Wake Up And I Hate My Wife!” [VIDEO]

It’s finally here!!! The happily married Malphurs are finally set to premiere their new show “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” tonight and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Waka visits his mom Deb to discuss trying to get more control over his life. Check it out below:

Did he really just say some mornings he wakes up hating his wife? This reality tv ish is RUTHLESS. Were you expecting Waka to come out the gate saying isht like THIS?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Waka & Tammy are rocked by the challenges of married life; money, sex, family and fame. Tammy tries to juggle the pressure of having it all, but outside forces come crashing down upon her. Meanwhile, Waka is torn and questioning his marriage…

Wayment… What?! After all these two have been through — seriously how can either of them be questioning their union. We just referred to them as the happily married Malphurs but clearly things are more complicated.

Then again, how often is marriage as clear cut as happy/unhappy. It seems like all couples have their ups and downs but we’re pretty confident the Flockas are going to finish the season stronger than ever.

WAKA & TAMMY: WHAT THE FLOCKA – “Marriage Is Chaos” – Airs Thursday, March 12 at 10/9C on WeTV. Will you be watching?