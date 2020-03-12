NBA Player Rudy Gobert MOCKED The Coronavirus, Then CAUGHT The Coronavirus, Then Got DRAGGED For It

The coronavirus is suddenly a pandemic and everything went to hell seemingly overnight on Wednesday. First, Donald Trump went and announced a travel ban that wasn’t really a travel ban and sounded like a whole entire idiot on national TV. Then we found out that Tom Hanks had contracted the virus.

Then we found out the NBA had suspended the season. However, the whole story behind it is wild. The Jazz and Thunder were going to square off last night but right before tipoff the NBA called the game off. Apparently Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for Coronavirus.

But that’s not all. Here’s what Gobert did two days ago:

“NBA is suspending its season “until further notice” after Rudy Gobert of Jazz reportedly contracted the #coronavirus. What has make it worse is that he deliberately touched all the mics a few days ago during a press briefing to tell the public that the disease was not a big deal.”

That’s right. He MOCKED the disease and then got it. And then got the league canceled. Twitter was NOT here for the sympathy. Take a look…