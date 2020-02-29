20-Year-Old Beef: Jadakiss Reveals Styles P Was Dissing Jay-Z On “Reservoir Dogs”

It takes some pretty serious balls to diss someone on their own song, but according to Jadakiss, that’s exactly what Styles P did to Jay-Z on “Reservoir Dogs.”

During a recent episode of Genius’ series For the Record, Jada took a walk down memory lane as he remembered the day The Lox were asked to be on the Vol. 2 track, which also featured Beanie Sigel and Sauce Money. Hov’s team called the rappers as they landed in New York following a weekend filled with performances. Jadakiss explains that he and rest of The Lox members were totally down to collaborate, right after they went home and dropped off their luggage.

Apparently, that wasn’t good enough for Jay, who wanted them in the studio ASAP; It’s safe to say that request didn’t sit well with any of the trio.

“So we’re like, ‘That’s cool. We’re gonna go home, put our luggage [away].’ And they were like, ‘Nah, [Jay] wants you to come there right now,” Jada explained. “We ain’t got carry-ons. We got big shit we had to check. So that put us on edge a little, ’cause we always lookin’ at it like, ‘If [Jay] just landed, would he just come to the studio with his luggage? No!’ But that was a good edge.”

They obliged and arrived at the studio to start recording. Jadakiss, Sheek Louch, and Beanie Sigel laid down their verses on the first day, while Styles P recorded his verse the day after. But even with some time to cool off, Styles still wasn’t feeling good about Jay’s short-notice, so he decided to put it in the song.

“I don’t give a F**K who you are, so F**K who you are

I don’t care about a pretty b***h, watch or a car

I don’t care about your block and whoever you shot

I don’t care about your album and whenever it drop

I don’t care about your past if I did I woulda asked”

“He was going at Hov on there,” Jada admitted to Rob Markman. “Hov was like, ‘Well, it sounded like you talking about me on it.'”

