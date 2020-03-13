Celebrities Offer Comfort, Panic During Coronavirus
Don’t Panic: Here’s How Celebrities Are Reacting To The Coronavirus Pandemic
The Coronavirus is one of the scariest things we have going on in the world right now. A pandemic sounds really terrifying and has the potential to kill millions of people. Everyone is impacted, including celebrities. No one is immune from a virus hitting and devastating. We’ve already seen it hit celebrities like Tom Hanks and a few NBA players. There’s just a lot of fear going on.
As a result, celebrities are trying their best to put as much information and thoughts out there as possible as part of their civic duties to spread messages. There are plenty of famous people who have put their two cents into the whole situation.
So who are they and what are they saying? Hit the flip to see how celebrities are responding.
LeBron James – Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾
Ayesha Curry – Stephen Curry missed the last few games of the NBA season with a flu. This, of course, had people speculating that he had contracted the Coronavirus but he wanted to reassure everyone it was just the flu. Fans, though, have been wondering what he’s been up to. Ayesha took to Instagram to try to reassure people everything was okay.
Cardi B – Cardi has been freaking the hell out over this virus. Just yesterday she posted about how she’s hoarding food and trying to survive. She’s been giving real and sometimes hilarious commentary on all of this that goes very appreciated.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Rudy Gobert – “I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment.
The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus .
I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.”
View this post on Instagram
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Donovan Mitchell – “Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷”
Doja Cat – She wanted the world to know she has no fear whatsoever. We get it. Be strong and brave in these times. We absolutely do. Maybe drop some music to hold us over and let us forget about all of this please. That would definitely help.
Continue Slideshow
View this post on Instagram
Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.
Justin Bieber – “Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Tom Hanks – “Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”
Katy Perry – “This is a great message of solidarity from
@katyperry
to the people of #China. I couldn’t agree more – we’re in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV”
Kim Kardashian – Kim Kardashian, for some reason, posted this soothsaying message about the impending pandemic that was shared in her groupme. Okay, we get it. However, we’re not sure how this is exactly going to help anyone necessarily. But we guess she copes how she copes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.