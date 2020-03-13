Don’t Panic: Here’s How Celebrities Are Reacting To The Coronavirus Pandemic

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

The Coronavirus is one of the scariest things we have going on in the world right now. A pandemic sounds really terrifying and has the potential to kill millions of people. Everyone is impacted, including celebrities. No one is immune from a virus hitting and devastating. We’ve already seen it hit celebrities like Tom Hanks and a few NBA players. There’s just a lot of fear going on. As a result, celebrities are trying their best to put as much information and thoughts out there as possible as part of their civic duties to spread messages. There are plenty of famous people who have put their two cents into the whole situation. So who are they and what are they saying? Hit the flip to see how celebrities are responding.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020 LeBron James – Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾

Ayesha Curry goes IG live and all the fans are just wondering where Steph Curry is…so she tells them. 🤣📱 pic.twitter.com/9Lil5hDCOL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 13, 2020 Ayesha Curry – Stephen Curry missed the last few games of the NBA season with a flu. This, of course, had people speculating that he had contracted the Coronavirus but he wanted to reassure everyone it was just the flu. Fans, though, have been wondering what he’s been up to. Ayesha took to Instagram to try to reassure people everything was okay.

.@iamcardib talks about the Coronavirus!

pic.twitter.com/0pNteeMxUq — Cardi B Fan Team (@CardiBTeam) March 11, 2020 Cardi B – Cardi has been freaking the hell out over this virus. Just yesterday she posted about how she’s hoarding food and trying to survive. She’s been giving real and sometimes hilarious commentary on all of this that goes very appreciated.

View this post on Instagram #dojacat ain’t scared of no damn corona virus . A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akadmiks) on Mar 8, 2020 at 8:47pm PDT Doja Cat – She wanted the world to know she has no fear whatsoever. We get it. Be strong and brave in these times. We absolutely do. Maybe drop some music to hold us over and let us forget about all of this please. That would definitely help.

This is a great message of solidarity from @katyperry to the people of #China. I couldn't agree more – we're in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV 🎥 @SinaWeibo, Katy Perry pic.twitter.com/u7wnn5xPdc — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) February 4, 2020 Katy Perry – “This is a great message of solidarity from

@katyperry

to the people of #China. I couldn’t agree more – we’re in this together and we can only stop it together! Thank you for lending your voice to such an important cause. #2019nCoV”