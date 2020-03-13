Race Matters: Djimon Honsou Says 10-Year-Old Kenzo Was Called “N-Word” By Racist Kid At Soccer Game

Djimon Honsou and Kimora Lee Simmons’ son Kenzo is not 10-years-old and he’s getting a real education about how this world works, especially here in America.

Honsou appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Clay Cane Show” and recounted an incident when Kenzo told him that he had been called the n-word by a player on an opposing soccer team.

“He’s wondering ‘Why do you have to call me that word? What’s so different about me that you have to patronize me like that?'”

Djimon went on to explain what he told his son about racism and how to deal with it, take a listen to the short clip below to hear what he had to say.

What do you think about Djimon’s advice and when you first remember being treated like a second-class citizen?