Celebrity Seed Stress: Kimora Lee Simmons’ Ex Djimon Hounsou Files For Joint Custody Of Their 10-Year-Old Son, Kenzo

Kimora Lee Simmons Served With Papers In New Custody Battle

Fans have always praised Kimora Lee Simmons for keeping good relationships with all of her exes, but apparently, something took a left turn in her post-relationship relationship with Djimon Hounsou.

Back in June on Father’s Day, Djimon complained to paparazzi that he hasn’t been able to see his 10-year-old son in a long time, and now, he’s taking legal action to try and change that. Kimora was served with papers while walking down the street in Beverly Hills on Friday, notifying her that her ex was filing for joint custody of their child, Kenzo.

Kimora maintains that Hounsou is just an absent father who rarely wanted to see his son, and that’s the only reason he hasn’t.

Hansu’s filings took place on August 1, and indicate that he’s petitioning to establish a parental relationship–a step taken to officially establish who Kenzo’s parents are in the eyes of the law. That might be necessary, since he and Kimora were never legally married.

Included in the docs is the fact that Djimon is seeking child support, a custody arrangement with Kimora, along with visitation rights. He is requesting joint joint legal and physical custody between both parents and asks for both parties to have equal time with the child.

If the Baby Phat founder is keeping her son from his father, it could be for fear that he might take Kenzo back to Africa with him and never return. Russell Simmons told TMZ that he offered Hounsou a visit with Kenzo just a few days ago, saying that he would take his son to him as long as he signs a document promising not to take the kid to Africa.

According to Russell, Djimon refused.