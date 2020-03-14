Not Again: Adrien Broner Arrested For DUI In Miami Beach

Boxer Adrien Broner was arrested late Friday night for Driving Under the Influencer in Miami Beach.

According to reports from TMZ Sports , the 30-year-old was stopped by police around 8:45 PM local time. The officers realized pretty quickly into pulling him over that Broner was under the influence, so they arrested him for DUI. The former champ was then taken to a nearby station. His bond was set at $1,000 but because he was on an 8-hour hold, he had to be behind bars until at least 4 AM Saturday morning.

This arrest is only the most recent issue for the athlete, who has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons lately. In the past few months, he’s been accused of sexually assaulting multiple women, assaulting people in public and he’s been sued multiple times for not paying jewelry debts.