Black Excellence And Chill: 10 GREAT, Multi-Season Shows You Can Binge Now While Quarantined (And Where To Stream Them)

So you’re isolated from society. You have to spend the next few weeks at home with nothing to do but work and loneliness. Well, we got you covered. One thing you can do to pass the time is sitting in front of the TV. However, we know you are trying to figure out what to watch. Well, we got you covered. Sometimes there are TOO many options, making it hard to actually pinpoint how you are going to spent that time and what shows to focus on. Have no fear. We got you covered. What follows are 10 Black shows that you MUST watch at some point, and now is the time to either get familiar, finish or revisit. As a little help, we have the perfect places for you to stream them for free. Enjoy! AND STAY YOUR A$$ AT HOME!

View this post on Instagram See you soon for SEASON 5! #QUEENSUGAR A post shared by Queen Sugar (@queensugarown) on Sep 12, 2019 at 10:30am PDT 1. Queen Sugar (Seasons 1-4) – This show will have you all in your feels. It’s a drama about a family in Louisiana trying to keep its farm together in the midst of crooked white people and their own familial strifes. With four seasons out, that’s about 40 hours of content. Each episode goes by quickly, too. Just keep a Kleenex nearby. Streaming for free with a HULU subscription.

View this post on Instagram Coming soon ✨✨✨✨ #proudfamily #disneyplus A post shared by The Proud Family (@_proudfamily_) on Feb 27, 2020 at 2:07pm PST 2. The Proud Family (All Episodes) – This one is for the family, of course. The Proud Family is one of the classic cartoons you grew up on and now it can be available for a new generation. There are just two seasons but each one has about 30 episodes so this may run until kids are back in school in a couple of weeks. Available for free with a Disney+ subscription.

View this post on Instagram #thewire #hbo #stringerbell #mcnulty #kimagreggs #season1 A post shared by The Wire (@thewirehbo) on Apr 2, 2013 at 5:52am PDT 3. The Wire – (5 Seasons) – You know we had to get the best show of all time on this list, right? Right. Yes, David Simon, the show’s creator, is white but this is a Black show. It’s all about being Black in American and an absolute must-see for any Black person. It’s streaming on HBO and Amazon Prime.

View this post on Instagram Tasha had the perfect life until it all fell apart. Spoiler alert: Don't swipe if you're not caught up! #PowerTV #PowerNeverEnds A post shared by Power (@power_starz) on Feb 14, 2020 at 1:36pm PST 4. Power – (5 Seasons) – Power just ended so it’s a perfect time to get familiar. If you want to figure out what everyone on the internet was talking about (and complaining about) every Sunday night, then this is where to go. Want to know about Tommy, Ghost and them? Now is your chance. You can get the first five seasons on Hulu and the whole series if you have Starz.

View this post on Instagram The result of being five minutes into a #Scandal re-watch. A post shared by Scandal Official Account (@scandalabc) on Aug 6, 2019 at 8:59am PDT 5. Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder (7 Seasons/5 Seasons) – Want to really lock in for some days? Then you definitely want to get in on Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder. With 12 combined seasons of Black woman leads being great and full of drama, this could take up your whole quarantine. The seasons are all on Netflix right now.

View this post on Instagram lol getaway in my @iconswim A post shared by Apryl🈲 (@aprylsjones) on Mar 12, 2020 at 5:29pm PDT 7. Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood – (4 Seasons) – We know you want some ratchetness in your life. So your best bet is getting it in with Love & Hip-Hop. The first four seasons are there and they are full of drama. Go ahead, we won’t judge you. They’re streaming on Hulu.