MORE Coronavirus Tweets & Memes To Make You Laugh To Keep From Panicking

Y’all need to start washing y’all hands a pic.twitter.com/d4Kxp0F9fT — Moriah J. (@_Moriahj) March 2, 2020

After weeks of disgraceful ineptitude by our dumber-than-rocks President, we find ourselves deeply embroiled in a global Coronavirus pandemic that continues to ruin everything we love, shut down whole entire countries and fuel all sorts of sketchy shenanigans across the nation.

Yep, it’s bad–REALLY bad–and only getting worse with thousands of new cases a day and no real plan to slow down what appears to be the biggest (and deadliest) viral challenge of our lifetime.

But hey, at least we have Black Twitter to make things a smidge better in times of crisis with witty tweets, memes, videos and literally anything else that will make you cackle to keep from stressing all the way out.

she got her own mask

she got her own soap

two gloves, prayed up, she a clean broad https://t.co/6WXul7IzUg — Nisha (@djgwrek) March 13, 2020

