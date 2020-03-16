The Future Is Here: Bill Gates’ 2015 Ted Talk Predicting The Coronavirus Goes Viral

Besides battling Jeff Bezos for the title of the richest man in the world, Bill Gates spends his time and his money giving back to make the world a better place.

Bill has always warned against all types of threats and put his money where is mouth is, but sometimes, not even that makes people see the danger if it’s not something we can see in front of us immediately. Now that the Coronavirus is wreaking havoc around the world, a 2015 Ted Talk from Bill about a future virus titled “Bill Gates: The next outbreak? We’re not ready” has gone viral because of how eerily relevant it now is.

When you compare what’s happening to the speech Bill gave, you can’t deny the similarities. Bill starts the talk discussing Ebola and how the spread of the virus was stopped, then immediately says the next virus will be a lot different. He revealed that when people were contagious with Ebola, they were already so sick and bedridden it made it easy to fight because nobody who had the virus was going out and about. He urged listeners to realize that the next virus would be different, and infected and contagious people won’t know they have it, causing them to be on planes and go on about normal life, spreading it faster than we can imagine.

Sounds familiar right? While a lot of us can see how the handling of past pandemics could lead to something like this, none could have predicted how this would go down as accurately as Bill Gates did here.

You can listen to the entire speech for yourself down below.