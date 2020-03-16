Defensive Rebound: Donovan Mitchell Updates GMA On His Health Status Following Coronavirus Diagnosis [Video]

Donovan Mitchell speaks to GMA exclusively about his coronavirus diagnosis

- By Bossip Staff
Utah Jazz All-Star baller Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed with coronavirus after his heada$$ teammate, Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed with the pandemic plague last week.

The results of these two cases pushed the NBA to become the first professional sports organization to completely shut down all operations. Since then, Donovan has publicly-yet-subliminally chided his heada$$ teammate and said heada$$ has apologized for being a heada$$.

This morning, Mitchell appeared on GMA with Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos to speak exclusively about how he has been feeling over the past few days. Donovan also talks about how his life has been in isolation.

With all the panic, anxiety, frustration, and fear its good to watch this interview and recognize how serious coronavirus is but also how plausible it is to recover without fatality or major injury.

Check out what Donovan had to say in the video below.

Get well. Godspeed.

