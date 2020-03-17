The Love & HIp-Hop: Atlanta Season Premiere Recap
Rasheeda, Alexis, Momma Dee And More: Who Got DRAGGED The Worst During The #LHHATL Season Premiere
The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta season premiere came and blessed us with the messiness that we have come to expect. We are gearing up for some really beautiful ratchet-ness.
We are getting Alexis Sky and Karlie Redd fighting over her husband. We have Sierra and her jail issues and BK being the worst. We have Momma Dee’s drinking. We have hair-pulling and weave-tossing. We have everything we can ever want.
The first episode led with Alexis and Karlie. It also set the stage for all the rest of the season. As usual, the internet was out there dragging the hell out of people. Rasheeda, Alexis, Momma Dee, BK and everyone else caught hell. Take a look at who got it worst.
@petttylabelle: Sierra is still wasting her time with this clown BK?!? After he called her all kind of scum bags last season. #LHHATL
@mariethemuse: Alexis Skyy: Now you bout to see who I really am
Everyone: a thirsty a** b**** with no home training #LHHATL
@petttylabelle: Rasheeda isn’t ashamed to be still claiming Kirk, his Adam’s apple, his illegitimate kids and his 3 earrings?! #LHHATL
@Rich_Homie_Quay: Omg Sierra ex husband ain’t shit! Nigha won’t testify although he knows she didn’t start the fight, because he is not a snitch!? And sis has a chance of going to jail! Wheww chile watch who y’all procreate with! #LHHATL
@DevinFerrari: so Kioymi went from Bow Wow to damn Shooter? She’s really trying to be a “reality star in Atlanta” famous. smh #LHHATL
#OuuTHATSLeena: I’m not sure why they keep forcing Alexis Sky on us. She’s nice to look at but she’s annoying.. the ONLY thing im looking forward to with her is how she overcame sex trafficking…how she got away etc. Other than that.. #lhhatl
Continue Slideshow
@michelle9ohwell: They love to show these sweet scenes of Scrappy, but every time I see him all I can think of is how disrespectful he is towards Erica Dixon….
#LHHATL
@MDFR93: Rasheeda celebrating her 20 years of marriage with Kirk and his 3 claire’s earrings as it he’s not a whole cheater. I’m wondering if these women actually tell their men to go get checked. I’d feel so dirty sleeping with him #LHHATL #LHHMIA
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.