Rasheeda, Alexis, Momma Dee And More: Who Got DRAGGED The Worst During The #LHHATL Season Premiere

The day we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta season premiere came and blessed us with the messiness that we have come to expect. We are gearing up for some really beautiful ratchet-ness.

We are getting Alexis Sky and Karlie Redd fighting over her husband. We have Sierra and her jail issues and BK being the worst. We have Momma Dee’s drinking. We have hair-pulling and weave-tossing. We have everything we can ever want.

The first episode led with Alexis and Karlie. It also set the stage for all the rest of the season. As usual, the internet was out there dragging the hell out of people. Rasheeda, Alexis, Momma Dee, BK and everyone else caught hell. Take a look at who got it worst.