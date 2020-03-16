Here’s What Happened When Idris Elba Revealed He Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Here's What Happened When Idris Elba Revealed He Has Coronavirus
It hasn’t even been a full week since beloved actor Tom Hanks tested positive for the Coronavirus that now appears to have infected Idris Elba in yet another genuinely shocking development that pushed America closer to the edge.
Now, we’re fully confident that Idris will recover but also uncertain about how this rapidly spreading pandemic affects certain people with certain conditions.
So, at this point, all we can do is send positive energy to Idris and his family, listen to healthcare experts (WHO CONTINUE TO TELL EVERYONE TO STAY INSIDE) and practice social distancing for the next few weeks until things start to improve.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Idris Elba’s shocking Coronavirus diagnosis on the flip.
“Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus #COVID19 and now this is gonna be EVERYWHERE:” – wayyyy too easy.
“CORONAVIRUS really tryna take Idris Elba?! MY FAVORITE BRITISH BLACK KING?? MY FAVORITE BLACK MAN??! she has another thing coming in this mf try it sis” – it’s almost too surreal to be true
“Corona virus really infecting freaking Tom Hanks and Idris Elba instead of all the sex offenders in Hollywood I’m so tired of this” – life is funny
“NOT IDRIS WHEN TRUMP IS RIGHT THERE SQUARE UP CORONAVIRUS” – no, seriously, SQUARE UP.
“Out of all the men Miss Rona, ALL THE MEN, it had to be IDRIS ELBA?? I HATE IT HERE 😭” – Miss Rona has been trippin TRIPPIN for WEEKS
“When asked to describe his coronavirus symptoms, Idris Elba reportedly answered, “Better than Cats!” – wayyyyyy toooooooo sooooooon (but hilarious)
“WE SAID TRUMP B*TCH NOT IDRIS ELBA” – welppppppppp
“Idris elba: “i got it from being in contact with someone who tested positive”
the tl @ the person who tested positive:”
“NOT IDRIS ELBA. that’s it. i’m fighting this corona btch” – TAG US IN!
“IDRIS ELBA TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS THIS IS SO F*CKING SICK AND TWISTED I HATE IT HERE” – 2020 is soooooo TRASH
“It got Idris Elba too!” – STRESSFUL. No, seriously, we’re all somehow more stressed than we were an hour ago.
“There’s no way the rona skipped over Donald and got Idris. Somebody lyin” – it’s extremely likely that Trump caught the ‘Rona
“Not Idris… Rona, sis.. you’ve gone too far” – wayyyyy toooo far and get bolder by the day.
“idris elba was tested positive for the coronavirus. this 2020 has to go!” – if there’s one thing we can ALL agree on, it’s this.
