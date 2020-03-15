Show Us The Receipts: Despite Being Exposed To It Donald Trump Allegedly Tests Negative For Coronavirus

OH. PLEASE.

According to CNBC, Dingy Dorito has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Trump decided to take the test after the press secretary for Brazil’s president tested positive for the virus. Trump dined with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his press secretary at Mar-a-Lago.

He had decided he would do so after a press conference Friday, in which he was pressed by reporters on whether he would take a test.

According to the note from the White House physician:

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed This evening..I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

S U R E.

The White House physician added that he has been in “daily contact” with the Center for Disease Control and White House Coronavirus Task Force.

“We are encouraging the implementation of all their best practices for exposure reduction and transmission mitigation.” “We have not reached our peak,” in terms of novel coronavirus cases in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said in the White House briefing room Saturday, adding that there will be “more cases and more deaths, primarily among vulnerable older individuals.”

On Saturday, the White House announced new safety precautions. They are now conducting temperature checks on anyone who is in close contact with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, including reporters who attend a White House briefing and anyone entering the Oval Office.