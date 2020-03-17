Prayers Up: A List Of Stars, Pro Athletes & Notable Figures Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A List Of Stars, Pro Athletes & Notable Figures Diagnosed With Coronavirus
We’re living in unprecedented times as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus shuts down cities, cripples entire countries, destroys the economy and terrifies anxious citizens across the world struggling to stay positive during these stressful times.
For weeks, many scoffed at the highly contagious virus while refusing to take recommended precautions. Right-wing media, along with our our dumb-as-rocks President, called it a hoax and successfully made the crisis even worse by parroting dangerous rhetoric, conspiracy theories and misinformation.
It wasn’t until beloved actor Tom Hanks tested positive that stubborn Americans (who were still frolocking around town and possibly spreading the virus) started taking the threat seriously.
Soon, more high-profile celebs like Idris Elba, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and even crowd-pleasing “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) tested positive in a shocking development that prompted us to make this comprehensive (and ever-growing) list with the virus.
Idris Elba
The 47-year-old actor announced he had tested positive with beautiful wife Sabrina at his side in a solemn video posted on Twitter.
“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”
His message: Be vigilant about handwashing and social distancing.
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
The iconic actor and his wife announced their positive diagnosis while filming a movie in Australia but appear to be doing fine based on their upbeat Instagram posts.
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
Kristofer Hivju (“Tormund” from “Game of Thrones”)
The 41-year-old Norwegian actor who played lovable hulk “Tormund Giantsbane” on globally revered HBO show “Game of Thrones” announced his positive diagnosis in an Instagram video that stunned the entertainment world.
“We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he said on Instagram.
Matthew Broderick’s sister Janet Broderick
The 64-year-old Reverend is “on the road to a full recovery” after being diagnosed earlier this week.
“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” the Tony-winning actor told Deadline of his older sister, who is the rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills.
“I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell
The sky-walking star shocked the NBA with his positive test that lead to a self-quarantine and the NBA ultimately canceling the season.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of concern and support over the last 24 hours. I have gone through so many emotions since learning of my diagnosis…mostly fear, anxiety, and embarrassment. The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus . I am under great care and will fully recover. Thank you again for all your support. I encourage everyone to take all of the steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.
Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert
The All-Star Center was the first pro player to test positive for the virus and was reportedly careless in the locker room which lead to teammate Donovan Mithcell’s positive test.
Detroit Pistons Forward Christian Wood
Lesser known than Donovan or Rudy but rising in stardom, the 24-year-old, 6’10” Forward tested positive but felt fine, according to his agent.
The Pistons statement:
“We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”
Real Madrid Power Forward Trey Thompkins
The 29-year-old was the first EuroLeague player to test positive just days after the organization suspended games indefinitely.
“Thank you to EVERYONE who has sent love and/or checked up on me. I’m feeling great and just waiting for the virus to pass at this point. Really means a lot,” he tweeted.
Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge
The powerful exec was hospitalized after testing positive and is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center, Variety sources said.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
The 42-year old politician is one of the first U.S. elected officials to test positive and was in the toom with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sen. Rick Scott and President Donald Trump, who interacted with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his staff during a visit to South Florida last week.
Kindness is always the answer… and today we’re all wearing pink to stand up against bullying and discrimination. On #PinkShirtDay and every day, let’s lift each other up and build a world where people are free to be themselves and all our hearts are filled with kindness. 💖 La compassion et le respect sont toujours la réponse… et aujourd'hui nous portons tous du rose pour dénoncer l’intimidation et la discrimination. En cette #JournéeDuChandailRose et à tous les jours également, épaulons-nous les uns les autres et bâtissons un monde où les gens sont libres d’être qui ils sont et où nos cœurs sont remplis d’amour et de gentillesse.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
In a statement released on Thursday, the office of the prime minister said she experienced a low-grade fever and other mild flu-like symptoms the previous day and subsequently tested positive.
“She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said, adding that the prime minister himself “is in good health with no symptoms.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife María Begoña Gómez
The 45-year-old tested positive as Spain struggled with the second-worst outbreak in Europe.
Confirmation came after her husband unveiled a drastic new set of measures to tackle the virus.
U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries
The Department of Health said she first showed symptoms on Thursday–the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister.
Since, then she has been self-isolating at home.
Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri
According to reports, the official tested positive and was noticeably missing from top-level meetings over the past week.
However, he claimed to have only been suffering from a cold in a statement released on Sunday.
Hmmm.
