Prayers Up: A List Of Stars, Pro Athletes & Notable Figures Diagnosed With Coronavirus

We’re living in unprecedented times as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus shuts down cities, cripples entire countries, destroys the economy and terrifies anxious citizens across the world struggling to stay positive during these stressful times. For weeks, many scoffed at the highly contagious virus while refusing to take recommended precautions. Right-wing media, along with our our dumb-as-rocks President, called it a hoax and successfully made the crisis even worse by parroting dangerous rhetoric, conspiracy theories and misinformation. It wasn’t until beloved actor Tom Hanks tested positive that stubborn Americans (who were still frolocking around town and possibly spreading the virus) started taking the threat seriously. Soon, more high-profile celebs like Idris Elba, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and even crowd-pleasing “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) tested positive in a shocking development that prompted us to make this comprehensive (and ever-growing) list with the virus. Hit the flip for a list of stars, pro athletes & notable figures diagnosed with Coronavirus.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020 Idris Elba The 47-year-old actor announced he had tested positive with beautiful wife Sabrina at his side in a solemn video posted on Twitter. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.” His message: Be vigilant about handwashing and social distancing.

Matthew Broderick’s sister Janet Broderick The 64-year-old Reverend is “on the road to a full recovery” after being diagnosed earlier this week. “My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” the Tony-winning actor told Deadline of his older sister, who is the rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills. “I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

View this post on Instagram I went through every emotion to get here, I didn’t quit… A post shared by Christian Wood (@chriswood_5) on Oct 1, 2019 at 4:48pm PDT Detroit Pistons Forward Christian Wood Lesser known than Donovan or Rudy but rising in stardom, the 24-year-old, 6’10” Forward tested positive but felt fine, according to his agent. The Pistons statement: “We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

View this post on Instagram Look Ma! We did it again! 3x Kings Cup Champ… This one felt good. 🏆🏆🏆 A post shared by Trey (@treythompkins) on Feb 17, 2020 at 4:29am PST Real Madrid Power Forward Trey Thompkins The 29-year-old was the first EuroLeague player to test positive just days after the organization suspended games indefinitely. “Thank you to EVERYONE who has sent love and/or checked up on me. I’m feeling great and just waiting for the virus to pass at this point. Really means a lot,” he tweeted.

Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge The powerful exec was hospitalized after testing positive and is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center, Variety sources said.

View this post on Instagram My message in light of the news that I have tested positive for COVID-19. A post shared by Mayor Francis Suarez (@francisxsuarez) on Mar 13, 2020 at 9:59am PDT Miami Mayor Francis Suarez The 42-year old politician is one of the first U.S. elected officials to test positive and was in the toom with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sen. Rick Scott and President Donald Trump, who interacted with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his staff during a visit to South Florida last week.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife María Begoña Gómez The 45-year-old tested positive as Spain struggled with the second-worst outbreak in Europe. Confirmation came after her husband unveiled a drastic new set of measures to tackle the virus.

I’ve written about our Coronavirus journey. Our household has recovered and we are so grateful for all the lovely comments and the support we received during the past week. https://t.co/p5AJp9G8JQ — Nadine Dorries 🇬🇧 (@NadineDorries) March 15, 2020 U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries The Department of Health said she first showed symptoms on Thursday–the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister. Since, then she has been self-isolating at home.