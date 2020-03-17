Prayers Up: A List Of Stars, Pro Athletes & Notable Figures Diagnosed With Coronavirus

A List Of Stars, Pro Athletes & Notable Figures Diagnosed With Coronavirus

- By Bossip Staff
Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

We’re living in unprecedented times as the rapidly spreading Coronavirus shuts down cities, cripples entire countries, destroys the economy and terrifies anxious citizens across the world struggling to stay positive during these stressful times.

For weeks, many scoffed at the highly contagious virus while refusing to take recommended precautions. Right-wing media, along with our our dumb-as-rocks President, called it a hoax and successfully made the crisis even worse by parroting dangerous rhetoric, conspiracy theories and misinformation.

It wasn’t until beloved actor Tom Hanks tested positive that stubborn Americans (who were still frolocking around town and possibly spreading the virus) started taking the threat seriously.

Soon, more high-profile celebs like Idris Elba, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and even crowd-pleasing “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) tested positive in a shocking development that prompted us to make this comprehensive (and ever-growing) list with the virus.

Hit the flip for a list of stars, pro athletes & notable figures diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Idris Elba

The 47-year-old actor announced he had tested positive with beautiful wife Sabrina at his side in a solemn video posted on Twitter.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

His message: Be vigilant about handwashing and social distancing.

View this post on Instagram

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency

A post shared by Kristofer Hivju (@khivju) on

Kristofer Hivju (“Tormund” from “Game of Thrones”)

The 41-year-old Norwegian actor who played lovable hulk “Tormund Giantsbane” on globally revered HBO show “Game of Thrones” announced his positive diagnosis in an Instagram video that stunned the entertainment world.

“We are in good health – I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading,” he said on Instagram.

"Truman Capote's A Christmas Memory" A Reading By Matthew Broderick

Source: Bobby Bank/Getty Images / Getty

Matthew Broderick’s sister Janet Broderick

The 64-year-old Reverend is “on the road to a full recovery” after being diagnosed earlier this week.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet,” the Tony-winning actor told Deadline of his older sister, who is the rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills.

“I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

    Detroit Pistons Forward Christian Wood

    Lesser known than Donovan or Rudy but rising in stardom, the 24-year-old, 6’10” Forward tested positive but felt fine, according to his agent.

    The Pistons statement:

    “We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff.”

    Real Madrid Power Forward Trey Thompkins

    The 29-year-old was the first EuroLeague player to test positive just days after the organization suspended games indefinitely.

    “Thank you to EVERYONE who has sent love and/or checked up on me. I’m feeling great and just waiting for the virus to pass at this point. Really means a lot,” he tweeted.

    Universal Music Group Hosts 2020 Grammy After Party

    Source: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

    Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge

    The powerful exec was hospitalized after testing positive and is currently receiving treatment at Los Angeles’ UCLA Medical Center, Variety sources said.

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

    The 42-year old politician is one of the first U.S. elected officials to test positive and was in the toom with Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Sen. Rick Scott and President Donald Trump, who interacted with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his staff during a visit to South Florida last week.

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

    In a statement released on Thursday, the office of the prime minister said she experienced a low-grade fever and other mild flu-like symptoms the previous day and subsequently tested positive.

    “She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild,” the statement said, adding that the prime minister himself “is in good health with no symptoms.”

    SPAIN-POLITICS-VOTE-PSOE

    Source: JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images

    Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife María Begoña Gómez

    The 45-year-old tested positive as Spain struggled with the second-worst outbreak in Europe.

    Confirmation came after her husband unveiled a drastic new set of measures to tackle the virus.

    U.K. Health Minister Nadine Dorries

    The Department of Health said she first showed symptoms on Thursday–the same day she attended an event hosted by the prime minister.

    Since, then she has been self-isolating at home.

    Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri

    According to reports, the official tested positive and was noticeably missing from top-level meetings over the past week.

    However, he claimed to have only been suffering from a cold in a statement released on Sunday.

    Hmmm.

