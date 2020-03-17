Delayed: Marvel Finally Reveals Its Plans For ‘Black Widow’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Marvel Finally Reveals Its Plans For ‘Black Widow’ Release Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus has essentially messed up everything and everyone’s money, no matter what industry or field you work in–but nothing has been hit harder than the entertainment industry due to the prohibiting of gatherings of large groups. Live Nation has grounded all of its tours, Disney has shut down Disneyland and DisneyWorld, and future movie releases have been postponed. The new 007 movie, No Time To Die, has been pushed all the way to November and F9 (the latest in the Fast & The Furious franchise) has been pushed until 2021. Both of those huge releases being halted has left movie fans dying to know the fate of Marvel’s upcoming release, Black Widow. Scarlet Johansson has been hush about any plans for the film, like the actors in this franchise always are, while other studios have moved their impending releases to their respective streaming services.

Today, Marvel finally broke their silence and revealed to Variety that the films’ initial May 1st release has been officially canceled.

The Marvel superhero adventure, starring Scarlett Johansson, was slated to hit theaters May 1. The studio also pulled “The Personal History of David Copperfield,” the Dev Patel-led drama from its Searchlight banner, and Amy Adams’ “The Woman in the Window,” a 20th Century title, which were supposed to debut May 8 and April 15, respectively. It’s unclear when any of the films will be released. Disney has already delayed “Mulan,” “The New Mutants” and “Antlers,” but held off on postponing “Black Widow” in hopes that it wouldn’t have to scrap another big film. But the move was inevitable since movie theaters in multiple states, including New York, New Jersey Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, have been ordered to close. Only AMC Theatres has given a timeline on how long its locations might be closed, estimating six to 12 weeks for venues nationwide.

While no additional information was revealed beside the release date being canceled, rumors are suggesting we could see the film hit their streaming service, Disney+. The main reason for this would be because the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline already has Falcon & The Winter Solider releasing this summer, then Marvels Eternals releasing later in the year. Delaying Black Widow would mean an adjustment to the 3-year timeline it announced last summer, which seems pretty far-fetched for such a huge production with so much planning.

Until we get the official word, it’s all speculation, but fans should expect another Marvel announcement soon.