We Love To See It: Brian Tyree Henry & Haaz Sleiman Will Portray Marvel’s First Gay Couple In ‘Eternals’

Bryan Tyree Henry Will Be Apart Of Marvel’s First Gay Couple

Over the summer, Marvel head Kevin Feige clarified when audiences would be able to see the studio’s first queer superhero on the big screen. After some initial reports that Tessa Thompson’s character Valkyrie would explore her bisexuality in Thor: Love & Thunder, Feige explained that the MCU’s first gay hero would technically arrive in the recently-announced Eternals.

Now, we’re getting more information about the two queer heroes who will be present in the film. Actor Haaz Sleiman confirmed this week that Eternals will feature not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay couple, but the first gay kiss, as well.

When speaking to New Now Next, Sleiman explained that he plays the husband of Brian Tyree Henry’s character, Phastos.

“I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, The Eternals,” he revealed. “I’m married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta’s Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child.” Sleiman went on to indicate that the film will feature the MCU’s first gay kiss. When asked if there would be a one in the film, he responded, “Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it’s a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set.” He continued, “For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be.”

Eternals is set to hit theaters November 6.