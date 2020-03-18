More Legal Trouble: Tekashi 6ix9ine Sued By Fashion Nova For Over $2 Million Dollars

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s official jail release date finally hit court records this past week and his record label might be the only ones excited for him. His former gang the Nine Trey Bloods who he snitched on aren’t happy, and the families he damaged most certainly aren’t happy he is gaining his freedom again. When Tekashi gets out he has more than enough trouble waiting on him and now we have yet another roadblock waiting for his release.

The fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova has a $2.25Million dollar lawsuit waiting for the rapper according to TMZ.

The rapper allegedly made a deal with Fashion Nova — a discount clothing retailer — to do a series of brand promotions on his social media pages and through his music. According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tekashi was paid an advance of $225,000 in October 2018. The docs claim just 2 weeks after Tekashi got the wire, he was locked up … making him unable to perform his duties for the company. What’s more … they say Tekashi’s testimony during the trial totally torpedoed his ability to be a good brand ambassador for FN.

Somehow in this whole fiasco, Fashion Nova was oblivious to Tekashi possibly being the worst role model known to man and someone you probably don’t want in your clothing. Also, to add to that they are upset he didn’t know he was going to jail when he accepted the money. More than likely if Tekashi comes and his $10 Million Dollar record deal gets him hot in the music game again they’ll be glad to have him in Fashion Nova on his apology tour.