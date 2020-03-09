Snitch Way: 6ix9ine’s Prison Release Date Has Finally Been Announced

It has certainly been a story straight out of a Hollywood movie for Tekashi 6ix9ine, also known as Daniel Hernandez. He quickly rose to the top of the clout food chain alongside his Treyway comrades before it all came crashing down, with them being indicted by the federal government on RICO charges. After pleading guilty, 69 surprised absolutely no one by snitching on the stand and pointing out everyone’s role in the operation, which was obviously for the purpose of getting a shorter sentence.

Tekashi–and a lot of other people– thought he would be heading home last December, but the Judge said no way and sentenced him to just a little more time in the pen. Now, his official release date has finally been set, according to reports from Complex, leaving the rapper a few days to enjoy the end of summer once he is released.

The controversial rapper’s legal rep, Lance Lazzaro, predicted back in December that 6ix9ine would be finished serving his 24-month prison sentence by the end of July, 2020. Funnily enough, he had his prediction right almost to the exact day. According to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator, Daniel Hernandez will be released on Aug. 2, 2020. Lazzaro confirmed to Complex via text message that the date was correct.

With the date now set for August 2nd, it’s time for Daniel to leave the Tekashi character and all those antics alone so he can begin planning the release of some new music to start enjoying the $10M dollar deal he signed while behind bars. Who knows how much time he’d be serving if he didn’t end up snitching…but it would definitely be a lot more than he got.