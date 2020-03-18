Swirl Comedy: Tamera Details How Adam’s Fingers Got Stuck In Her Weave When They First Started Dating

Tamera Mowry-Housley’s marriage to Adam Housley often comes up during conversations between the ladies on “The Real” so when the topic of breaking up because your mate isn’t “woke” enough, Tam’s experiences ring true for a lot of women dating interracially.

On the subject, most of the ladies said they wouldn’t be able to date someone who wasn’t teachable. Tamera says in her situation, she’s happy that Adam felt comfortable around her family at her sister Tia’s wedding and that was enough for her to know he was open to being “woke”. Another occasion she realized Adam would be her swirl sweetie forever she says was when they were making out, Adam’s hand grazed over one of her tracks in her head. The actress had a weave in her hair and Adam pretended to ignore it.

“He was like ‘it’s ok’. He’s always open t learning. And on his side, I learn about wine culture.”

Would you be open to dating someone learning to be ‘woke’ as you?