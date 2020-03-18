A “Lil Positivity”: Entire Staff At Houston’s Irma’s Southwest Tipped $9,400 By Couple Helping With Coronavirus Hardships

Coronavirus is impacting society far beyond those who have actually contracted the virus. The economic toll is hitting people HARD and that isn’t doing anything good for keeping panic and anxiety down.

Fortunately, contrary to popular belief, there are still some good people in the world.

A CNN report says that the wait staff at Iram’s Southwest in Houston got the surprise tip of a lifetime when a regular couple of customers showed compassion and empathy to the struggling business. Owner Louis Galvan said they came in for dinner Monday night after hearing that all restaurants would be close except for take-out.

“We didn’t expect it, to be honest with you,” Galvan said. “They left a gratuity for the entire kitchen and service staff, which is unexpected.”

The anonymous do-gooders broke EVERYBODY off a lil’ sum’n sum’n.

They left $1,900 in cash and put another $7,500 tip on a credit card, Galvan said. He said the couple wanted to be anonymous. The bill for their meal was $90.12. The husband left a note on the receipt that said “hold tip to pay your guys over the next few weeks.”

It’s reported that each employee will take home about $300.

Peep the video below.

Well would you look at that. Kindness.