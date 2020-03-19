Watch Garcelle Beauvais Fancily Fry Up Housewives In The #RHOBH Trailer [Video]

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” trailer is here and it’s chock full of drama. As previously reported Garcelle Beauvais is the first black housewife on the show and she’s seriously frying up her castmates.

The trailer shows Garcelle calling her fellow housewives actions as “white people stuff” and later she shades them during a speech at a gala. “I’d love to say thank you to my new best friends,” she says. “Some of them, not so much.”

OOOP!

Also included in the trailer is the rumor that Denise Richards hooked up with Brandi Glanville. Rumors swirled last year that Denise had a lesbian affair with Brandi and Brandi fueled the rumors herself even posting that Denise’ tagline should be; “I might be married to a man but I am still allowed to eat pu**y.” Denise has long denied the rumors and she’s seen in the trailer tearfully claiming that people are trying to “destroy her family.”

Returning this season are Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Dorit Kemsley. The trailer also shows newbie Sutton Stracke.

#RHOBH premieres Wednesday, Apr. 15 at 8 p.m.

Will YOU be watching???