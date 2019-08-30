2Fancy4U: Garcelle Beauvais Joins #RHOBH, Sends Twitter Into A Thirsty TIZZY
Excited to Share… Garcelle Beauvais Joins The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 10 @bravotv @realhousewivesofbeverlyhills “I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” Garcelle said in a statement to The Daily Dish. “Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today. I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!” #blackgirlmagic @imerickrobinson @statuspr @innovativeartists
Garcelle Beauvais Joins #RHOBH, Sparks Hysteria
Forever FINE actress/model Garcelle Beauvais is set to become the FIRST Black woman on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” in a swoon-worthy power move by Bravo that certainly breathes life into the melanin-starved show.
“I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” said Beauvais who thanked fans and laughed at reaction memes on Twitter while reminding everyone that’s she’s STILL very much BAE at FIFTY-TWO.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Garcelle Beauvais joining #RHOBH (and some thirst-worthy pics) on the flip.
