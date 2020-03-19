“What The Flocka” Exclusive: Tammy Flips After She Finds Out Waka Lied To Her [VIDEO]

It’s Thursday! That means a brand new episode of “Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka” is set to air tonight. This week we have another exclusive clip from the new episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Tammy finds out Waka let Charlie out on punishment and she is NOT having it.

Check out the clip:

Do you think Tammy overreacted or was Waka dead wrong in this case? What would you do if you were Tammy?

Here’s what you can expect from the episode:

Waka holds a secret that threatens his marriage. Meanwhile, Tammy suspects something is wrong. Things at home run amok when Waka’s lies are revealed and Tammy unleashes her fury! ​

WAKA & TAMMY: WHAT THE FLOCKA – “Marriage Is Deception” – Airs Thursday, March 19 at 10/9C on WeTV

Will you be watching? Honestly, we love this couple so much after watching them over the years. Waka is always going to be Waka and Tammy seems like she’s always going to love him as long as he’s loving her the right way.