Lace Front Fraud? Alexis Skyy Gets Put On Blast Over Alleged False WEAVE Advertisement

Alexis Skyy is being accused of falsely advertising to customers of her “Blexx Beauty” hair company. The IG model and reality star launched her own weave selling business online and so far has been really successful with it. Alexis even bragged about making $70,000 in one day with the launch of the company in a tweet, but is she falsely advertising hair?

A hairstylist out of Ohio claims Blexx Beauty’s customer “testimonials” are false. Deja Stylez put Alexis on blast with photos showing she gifted the model a blonde wig and then that same wig was passed off as being a part of Alexis’ own inventory.

I did my first celebrity last night! 🙌🏽❤️ Frontal wig install on Alexis Skyy Full lace wig provided by me 😘 pic.twitter.com/s0vp2dRul3 — IG:DejaStylez (@Dejastylez) March 7, 2020

I just really need help understanding why you would claim this as your hair line knowing it’s from my wig line & deleted the post of you tagging me when I gave you a free install & wig for promo baby @alexisskyyyyyy

Yikes! Does that looks like Deja’s wig to you? Even more folks came in the twitter conversation accusing Alexis of falsely advertising to wig wearers with these photos.

So far, it doesn’t seem to be effecting Alexis’ business much. She thanked everyone for the support as she packed up dozens of packages the other day.

Alexis has not publicly addressed claims she’s being a lace front fraud. Do YOU think she should speak about it?