LHHATL’s Alexis Skyy Defaults In Nearly $20K Rent Case Right Before Filming Reality Show (Exclusive)

She made her debut this week on “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” by crashing Rasheeda and Kirk Frost’s anniversary party and sparring with co-star Karlie Redd.

And although on the show Alexis Skyy said she was back in the Peach State after a stint in NYC where she was conned into believing her music career was about to take off, BOSSIP has learned that her move south may have had to do with a dire financial situation.

Skyy has a nearly $20,000 default judgment against her for failing to respond to a civil suit accusing her of failing to pay the rent on a ritzy apartment in northern New Jersey, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Landlord Fort Lee Phase II Urban Renewal sued the mom of one last summer over a total of $19,670 in back rent, arguing that Skyy hadn’t abided by the terms of her lease and had not paid up in months. Skyy never responded to the case, nor did she appear at trial in July, according to court records.

In August 2019, the judge found her guilty by default and ordered her to pay the landlord back. Skyy’s judgment was still active March 17, and it was unclear if she has actually settled the debt. We’ve reached out to the landlord’s lawyer for comment.

The apartment complex in question is just outside New York City and is home to fellow “Love & Hip Hop” stars Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena.

Her daughter’s father, Fetty Wap, lives in the same complex a few buildings down in his own luxury flat, public records show.

We’ve reached out to Skyy’s reps for comment.