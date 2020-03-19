Hot Ones: Big Sean Talks Ranch Life With Kanye West & His Favorite Detroit Foods As He Battles The Wings Of Death [Video]

In a world where all of us are locked up in our houses trying to avoid contact with any other humans, we could really use some new content–so this brand new episode of Hot Ones will really come in handy.

On this week’s installment of First We Feast’s hit series, Grammy-nominated rapper Big Sean puts his palate to the test with host Sean Evans. In this episode, find out how the Detroit native handles his spice as he discusses the relationship between artists and labels–which includes his personal relationship with Def Jam, what life is like on the ranch in Wyoming with his friend and mentor Kanye West, his favorite places to eat back home in Detroit eateries, and his top film and book recommendations, which will also come in handy for the era of social distancing.

Check out the video down below to see what Sean has to say about new music, what he’s working on these days, and of course, whether or not he makes it to the end and conquers all 10 of the wings of death. While we all sit at home and suffer, it really helps to see someone else go through it with some of the hottest sauce known to man. Thanks for taking one for the team, Sean.