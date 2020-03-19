ISSA Baddie Birthday: Bountifully Blessed Banger Tabria Majors Turns Dirty Thirty

Tabria Majors turns 30 today y’all — and while we’re sad that her special day falls during a time when we’re social distancing, we’re so happy for all the joy she’s spread through her modeling for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue, Savage X Fenty, Skims and more.

Tabria is a Savage x Fenty ambassador and has really gone above and beyond when it comes to posting up in her undies. This eye catching photoshoot she did with horses was super impressive.

And sis even did her own stunts.

Another thing we love about Tabria is that she isn’t afraid to show what some people think of as flaws — her cellulite and rolls are part of her thickaliciousness and we are so glad she’s letting us see the real her because there’s so much to love.

In honor of her special day we’re posting up some of our favorite shots of her, wet and dry. And we’re not even going to make you click through a bunch of pages. Happy Birthday Tabria!

Keep the amazing content coming! We hope you have a wonderful 30th birthday. Hopefully your friends give you lots of beautiful underwear and bikinis for you to show off soon!