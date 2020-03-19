How LeBron James, Shaq, Tyler Perry & And More Celebrities Are Passing The Time While Being Quarantined

1 of 5 ❯ ❮

Here in the United States, everything around us is changing slowly but surely because of the coronavirus. Though we haven’t been formally quarantined like some countries–including Italy, who have been under a national quarantine since March 9–a lot of us are doing our part to stay our a**es home so that we don’t get sick, but more importantly, so that we don’t get anyone around us sick. This obviously includes celebrities, most of whom can’t even do their jobs because they’ve been canceled over the course of the last few weeks. While there have definitely been instances where public figures and influencers share some harmful opinions about the virus, it seems like a majority of celebs have taken precaution while also letting their fans in on what they’re up to while they stay put. Even though we all might be bored out of our minds not leaving the house for days at a time, it does help knowing even the most famous people in the world are doing it, too. LeBron James and his whole family are locked up at home, and probably have been since the NBA season was officially suspended last week. He posted a few videos to his Instagram story showing his increase in facial hair since he can’t see his barber while everyone is being quarantined. James also shows off his wife, Savannah, as she takes on the task of removing her own braids–with some help from the fam–since she can’t leave the house, either. "Gotta do what we gotta do." @KingJames gives an update while being quarantined. pic.twitter.com/IuOsqvmrQp — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2020 Hit the flip to see how even more celebrities are spending their time in isolation:

Shaquille O’Neal is always known to make light of every situation possible, so it’s really not surprising to see the retired baller poke fun at everything that’s going on right now while also letting his fans know to stay safe. He posted a video of himself along with a can of Lysol, and after a few seconds of staring deeply at the disinfectant spray, Shaq starts to shower himself in Lysol–and as many people pointed out in the comment section, he didn’t seem to close his mouth, which was probably pretty unpleasant. In the caption, he wrote, “Everybody be safe love y’all.” Anything to keep morale up! View this post on Instagram Thanks LYSOL . Everybody be safe love y’all #LYSOLCHALLENGE A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Mar 17, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT

Apparently, Quavo didn’t get the memo that everybody was doing their grocery shopping and hoarding up all that toilet paper last week. The rapper stopped into his local Atlanta grocery store on Wednesday night to pick up some supplies, and the shelves were so empty, he decided to take a picture in his mask while he stood there in disbelief. “Damn… I’m Late. Be Safe Everyone,” he wrote under the photo. He also ended up posting a video on his Instagram story of what he’s keeping himself occupied with during the quarantine, showing off his boo Saweetie asleep next to him on the couch. Hopefully they were able to find some scraps at the store before locking down. View this post on Instagram Damn… I’m Late Be Safe Everyone😷 ⚠️ A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 18, 2020 at 8:31pm PDT