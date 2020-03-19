GTFOHWTBS: Chloe Bennet Fires Back At The “Racist Cheeto In Chief” Over Referring To Coronavirus As The “Chinese Virus”

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actress Chloe Bennet is not here for y’alls lil president and his racist remarks.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “Chinese virus” in a series of tweets, which was met with a lot of backlash. Ever since, he’s refused to apologize or acknowledge that he’s further stigmatizing a country and its people, who are already being dragged through the mud throughout this entire coronavirus pandemic.

The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 16, 2020

Chloe Bennet, who is half-Chinese herself, wrote a lengthy post on Instagram directed at the White House and Donald Trump, who she refers to as “the racist Cheeto in Chief.”

“In no way am i attempting to minimize the macro-economic crisis we are facing. The loss of life across the world. And the immense challenges we’ll ALL continue to face over the coming months, and quite possible years, due to COVID-19. I also understand that pointing fingers will not solve any HEALTH problems,” the actress began, before condemning the White house and how they’re handling the pandemic. “The new wave of rhetoric from the White House, referring to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” is unacceptable. The attitude of the country reflects its leadership. And to have our president ignite racial hatred simply so he can deflect from his own incompetence, is disgusting.”

You can read all of her comments in full down below, but as she very simply put it in her caption, “The Asian American community needs allies right now.”