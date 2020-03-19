QuaranTUNES: JoJo’s Coronavirus Remix For “Leave (Get Out)” Is The Perfect Social Distancing Anthem

JoJo did a lil rework of her classic “Leave (Get Out)” and flipped the lyrics to fit society’s current social distancing status. She posted a preview of the mix to TikTok Wednesday night, calling it “Chill (Stay In)” but now the full-length version has arrived!

Watch “Chill (Stay In)” below:

What did you think? Also — how successful have you guys been with the social distancing? Don’t know about y’all but some of the single folks around these parts might not be quite as strong as JoJo when it comes to resisting the urge to “f*** around.”

But hey we get it — JoJo just dropped her new single “Man” which is truly an ode to her independence. Only the strong can survive this quarantine in solitude. In the meantime we’ll be jamming to Jojo while we await her highly-anticipated new album ‘good to know’ — which is set for release May 1! Maybe if we’re lucky we’ll be out of quarantine by then.

Also keep an eye out for announcements from JoJo, she performed live on Billboard’s Facebook page earlier today to kick off their Billboard Live At-Home series.

Have you been enjoying the different artist’s social media concerts? Who has been your favorite so far?