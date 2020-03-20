The Breakfast Club: Andrew Yang Announces He’s Giving $1 Million To The People Of NYC [Video]

Andrew Yang is the latest guest to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview, where the former Democratic Presidential candidate hopeful talks with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy about the state of our country right now.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, a plethora of politicians on every side of the fence have started to suggest $1,000 monthly payouts for each and every American–which is the platform Yang has been running on this entire time. While this situation is different, since a lot of people are out of work and struggling even more than usual, Yang speaks on what it’s like to have an idea of his now being thrown around once he’s already out of the race.

In the rest of the interview, Andrew Yang discusses his plan to give $1 million to the people of New York City, different solutions for our economy, how China is handling the coronavirus versus how we are in the United States, and why he decided to back Joe Biden instead of Bernie Sanders.

Check out the lengthy interview in full down below to hear what Yang has to say about the world today and how we can try to slowly fix it.