The Breakfast Club: Ice Cube Explains How His BIG 3 League Will Be Affected By Coronavirus [Video]

Ice Cube is the latest celebrity to stop by The Breakfast Club for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy.

Of course, the first topic of discussion is the coronavirus and whether or not Cube is worried about it–which is evident within the first few seconds, because apparently, he walked into the interview sanitizing everything. After covering the virus itself, the rapper moves on to discussing how this whole pandemic will affect his basketball league, the BIG 3. As of now, the start date will still happen in a few months and they’re planning live appearances, but it’s pretty obvious right now that none of us know what will be happening a few months from now.

On the topic of the BIG 3, Charlamagne brings up the fact that last time he was in the building, Ice Cube wouldn’t say whether or not him and Kobe Bryant were in talks to get him in a few games. Fans know Kobe was absolutely done with basketball, so it would have been a long shot, but Ice Cube admits to “stalking” the late basketball legend before his death and trying to get him to play in the BIG 3.

Check out the interview down below to see what Ice Cube has to say about coronavirus, basketball, and more.