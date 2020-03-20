The Internet Credits Bella Hadid With The Weeknd's After Hours Album
We Get It, Damn: The Internet Is Crediting Bella Hadid’s Fire Box For Blessing Us With The Weeknd’s New Album
It’s been three years since The Weeknd dropped an album. In that time, he’s been madly in love with model and his true love, Bella Hadid. Sadly, that relationship ended abruptly. They started dating in 2015 after being spotted hanging out in Coachella. They were relationship goals, going to basketball games, fashion week and the Met Gala together and everything.
In November of 2016, they broke up citing their tough schedules. That’s right around when he dropped Starboy, full of songs about Bella’s bawdy. VERY soon thereafter he was dating Selena Gomez and it all seemed over. He and Selena broke up early 2017 after 10 months and he was right there back with Bella. No comment.
They broke up AGAIN in 2019 and got back together AGAIN. However, some time over the last few months they broke up for good and now Abel has a whole new project of songs about her.
Twitter has all sorts of comments and jokes about how his album is about one woman. She must have that fiyah! Take a look at all the reactions and jokes…
“me driving to LA so I can Escape From LA and experience what it’s like to be the weeknd in love with Bella hadid”
“Bella Hadid wondering whether she should leave quarantine to get some Abel D after listening to Too Late #AfterHours”
“Bella hadid walking onto the twitter timeline today after hearing every The Weekend song In his new album was about her”
“#AfterHours I wish I was going through a break up, just to enjoy this album a 1000 times more than I already am Black heartFire thank you Bella Hadid for giving us this Abel.”
“bella hadid after ruining the weeknd’s life with her grade a p*ssy”
“The weeknd wrote a whole ass album about Bella Hadid. Wow, Bella really broke that man’s heart. Like she really must have a magical p*ssy or something… Wow #AfterHours”
“yea if i were abel id write 14 tracks about bella hadid too…i just know her shit hits different #AfterHours”
“bella hadid really has a whole album written about her and how she had abel whipped…i want that for me #AfterHours”
“the weeknd when he opens up twitter to see yall crediting bella hadid for the album he worked his ass off on:”
“you just know Bella Hadid had Abel going through this shit on the new weeknd album… and with all due respect, i thank her for her service because this is gonna bring me back to the Trilogy days Man dancing”
