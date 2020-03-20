We Get It, Damn: The Internet Is Crediting Bella Hadid’s Fire Box For Blessing Us With The Weeknd’s New Album

It’s been three years since The Weeknd dropped an album. In that time, he’s been madly in love with model and his true love, Bella Hadid. Sadly, that relationship ended abruptly. They started dating in 2015 after being spotted hanging out in Coachella. They were relationship goals, going to basketball games, fashion week and the Met Gala together and everything.

In November of 2016, they broke up citing their tough schedules. That’s right around when he dropped Starboy, full of songs about Bella’s bawdy. VERY soon thereafter he was dating Selena Gomez and it all seemed over. He and Selena broke up early 2017 after 10 months and he was right there back with Bella. No comment.

They broke up AGAIN in 2019 and got back together AGAIN. However, some time over the last few months they broke up for good and now Abel has a whole new project of songs about her.

The Weeknd: Works on an album for four years

Everyone: Thank you Bella Hadid for dumping his ass

The Weeknd: pic.twitter.com/w96zot8Ouc — Chicken McNuggets (@303ABB) March 20, 2020

