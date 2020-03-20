Sitcho A$$ Down: California And New York Are Officially Shelter-In-Place States, Everybody Home Under Penalty Of Law

Coronavirus has officially shut down two states.

Last night, California Governor Gavin Newsom ordered that the entire state to go under shelter-in-place orders where no one is allowed to leave their home unless it is for groceries, medicine, essential emergency services, or exercise. Outside of that. Sit yo a$$ down.

Just now, New York governor Andrew Cuomo has issued the same order for the state of New York. In his words “New York is on pause” according to NBCNewYork

“This is not life as usual. Accept it. Realize it. And deal with it,” Cuomo said, as he asked the public to “remain indoors to greatest extent to protect physical and mental health. Your actions can affect my health; that’s where we are. We are all in quarantine.”

As of this morning there were 7,100 COVID-19 cases in New York state and in New York City alone added almost 2,000 cases overnight and the city’s five boroughs account for, wait for it…TWENTY-EIGHT PERCENT OF ALL THE CASES IN AMERICA!

Stay. Yo. A$$. Home.

Effective immediately: Non-essential gatherings of any size are banned, public transit should only be taken when absolutely necessary; strict social distancing — maintaining at least a 6-foot distance from others in public — must be obeyed.

There’s nothing to do outside. No bars. No clubs. No brunches. No parties.

Stay. Yo. A$$. Home.