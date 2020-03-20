For The Stubborn Youngsters: Kylie Jenner Gives Fans Coronavirus Advice After Surgeon General Asks For Her Help

Kylie Jenner is one celebrity who made sure to do her part in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The 22-year-old posted a series of Instagram stories on Thursday where she shared her best advice for combatting the deadly virus. She did so after the Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, went on Good Morning America that same morning and begged influencers, including Jenner, for help.

“Hey, guys. Happy self-quarantine!” she said in her video. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning…he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.” “Please stay inside,” she continued “Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.” Kylie finished off her video by reminding young fans they’re still at risk. She said, “Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this.” “New evidence,” she pointed out, “actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults. I love you guys. We’re going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine.”

At the tail end of her statement, she encouraged other influencers to speak up to their fanbases about the same issues, spreading the word that this whole thing needs to be taken seriously.

KYLIE JENNER SAYS STAY INSIDE: “People under the age of 20, 24 think they can’t get the virus and that’s completely untrue.”

@DrLindaDahl responds to the young people regarding the coronavirus. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/GEyGw9WPAh — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 20, 2020

Before this, Kylie told fans that her pregnancy with her 2-year-old Stormi helped prepare her for quarantine, because during that time, she didn’t leave the house for months.