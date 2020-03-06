Kylie Jenner Really Dressed Her Body, Face And Hair Up To Be Beyonce In This Pic And Twitter Is Fed Up

1 of 9 ❯ ❮

The Jennerdashians have made a whole empire out of their desire to be Black women. This isn’t anything new. Kim, Khloe and Kylie especially have framed their entire existences on the belief that they can surgically make themselves Black and get embraced by the world. Well, they’re pretty much right. They’ve been credited with trends like braids, hoop earrings, camouflage, and even cakes. Their main target of appropriation, of course, is Beyonce. The entire clan has fashioned themselves after Bey and wanting to be just like her. Kim wants Beyonce’s approval so damn bad, it’s sad. Just last month, the internet got shattered when Kim revealed that she did, in fact, get an Ivy Park box. Well, Kylie one-upped everyone by posting this pic: giving you baby mama drama honey 💚 pic.twitter.com/kQDa7E01NK — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 6, 2020 And boy does she look like a very fake, very concerning version of Beyonce? Like, she doesn’t look like Beyonce but she looks like she’s trying to look like Beyonce. Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that beyonce smh https://t.co/qPvMNZRpBL pic.twitter.com/con4VPV3lz — Gummy SZN (@Irv_Do) March 6, 2020 “You wish I was yo baby mama” or whatever Kylie Jenner said https://t.co/RSeGdpIIS7 — I’m 10 Years Older Than Mark (@eleven8) March 6, 2020 Oh man, this is all bad. Twitter, of course, is fed up with all the Beypropriation from that family. Take a look at the way everyone dragged Kylie and those Kardashians:

How dare Kylie post them pictures saying she’s her own muse when the muse is so clearly Beyoncé — detroit solange (@sarah_smileee) March 6, 2020 @sarah_smileee: “How dare Kylie post them pictures saying she’s her own muse when the muse is so clearly Beyoncé: Kylie’s IG post said that she was her own muse but, as has been pointed out, she is clearly inspired by one Beyonce Knowles Carter. She was really lying to us and needs to just give credit where it’s absolutely due. You know that’s not the Jennerdashian way.

"aT FiRsT gLaNCe" Bitch never in my life would I see a picture of Kylie Jenner and think Beyoncé and I'm literally legally blind in my left eye. — Chun E (@LIBGyal) March 6, 2020 There’s, of course, those of us who will never look at Kylie in the face and think she ever looks like Beyonce. Even the assertion will make us want to fight someone. So this reactions are more than justified. @LIBGyal: “aT FiRsT gLaNCe” B**** never in my life would I see a picture of Kylie Jenner and think Beyoncé and I’m literally legally blind in my left eye.

Kylie Jenner turning into Beyoncé so will Travis Scott turn into Jay Z? — 🦾 Super 17 🦾 (@westendlo) March 6, 2020 Now Travis Scott is going to get dragged into this and compared to Jay-Z? This is wild, shots are flying at everyone. Travis and Jay just at home minding their business and the chaos is spreading. @westendlo: “Kylie Jenner turning into Beyoncé so will Travis Scott turn into Jay Z?”

Kim seeing people call Kylie Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/L9Ls8BjEOE — Jolene (@Rukkkyg) March 6, 2020 As we all know, Kim has also had a desire to be Beyonce’s bestie or at the very least be Beyonce herself. This hilarity of Kim being upset that Kylie is now the one being compared to Bey is all sorts of jokes. We also know that Kim and Kylie have this weird rivalry, too. Spicyyyyyy. @Rukkkyg: “Kim seeing people call Kylie Beyoncé”

Beyoncé needs to break out those “Obsessed” fighting stunt moves she learned and beat Kylie asssss I don’t condone violence tho 🥴 pic.twitter.com/7t59FfhzPg — A Zen Mambacita 🐍🧘🏽‍♀️ (@Dev_neal) March 6, 2020 Here are the rest of the chaotic, wild and hilarious reactions to the Kylie/Beyonce comparisons and the very weird picture of the two of them. “Beyoncé needs to break out those “Obsessed” fighting stunt moves she learned and beat Kylie a$$ I don’t condone violence tho Woozy face”

Y’all really said Kylie look like Beyoncé in that picture? pic.twitter.com/hsxJ44t2u5 — ORIGVMI (@hood_monalisa) March 6, 2020 “Y’all really said Kylie look like Beyoncé in that picture?” Kylie, stop taking Beyoncé’s pictures to your surgeon & also your makeup artist. we will not do this https://t.co/VuYXDDXCLw — fairyPrincess 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@ofdaHoodnGhetto) March 6, 2020 “Kylie, stop taking Beyoncé’s pictures to your surgeon & also your makeup artist. we will not do this”

Kylie look like a fake stand in for beyonce that goes around with her and try clothes on and Beyonce sits down looking like “Turn around…twirl. Yea, I’ll look good in that. Send that to the house”. https://t.co/vRZKyTepDC — James Smith Jr (@iamjamesnumber1) March 6, 2020 “Kylie look like a fake stand in for beyonce that goes around with her and try clothes on and Beyonce sits down looking like “Turn around…twirl. Yea, I’ll look good in that. Send that to the house”.” when Kylie came up on my insta feed and I thought it was Beyoncé my brain couldn’t register what was happening — 🐍 nikko (@nikko314) March 6, 2020 “when Kylie came up on my insta feed and I thought it was Beyoncé my brain couldn’t register what was happening” We really live in a world where Kylie Jenner just posed a picture looking like Beyoncé…. wow https://t.co/JPRSCCMFlO — Meesha (@bigmoodymeesh) March 6, 2020 “We really live in a world where Kylie Jenner just posed a picture looking like Beyoncé…. wow”