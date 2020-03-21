Pay Up, Stoopid: Tekashi 6ix9ine Slapped With A $150 Million Lawsuit By Woman Who Was Shot During His Video Shoot

Woman Suing Tekashi 6ix9ine After Being Shot At A Music Video Shoot

According to The Blast, Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s has another legal matter to add to his already full plate after a woman slapped him with a $150 million lawsuit.

The plaintiff, known only as “Jane Doe”, is accusing Tekashi of trying to run up on Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods while they were filming a music video in Brooklyn in 2018. She also claims that he allegedly ordered a man “to assault and/or murder the Nine Trey members involved in his kidnapping,” at the video shoot.

The woman claims the ‘GUMMO’ rapper gave the order to start shooting and bullets starting flying in the crowd. At the time, she says she was hit by a stray bullet striking her left foot and hurt her knee while falling back onto the ground during the incident.

The woman is saying the injuries are so bad that it prohibited her from applying and entering the police academy.

Tekashi 69 mentioned the shooting during his criminal trial and personally apologized to her in open court and offered to pay all her medical bills. But from the looks of it, that wasn’t good enough, now she wants him to hand over $150 million for her troubles.