Get Well: Andy Cohen Reveals He Has Coronavirus

- By Bossip Staff

Bravo TV producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus he revealed Friday.

Cohen shared the news in an Instagram post, writing:

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. ”

Like a handful of other live taped TV show, WWHL had been moved to production in Andy’s NYC home, but he’s decided to the nip the show altogether as a safety precaution.

As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better.  I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.

As of Friday, there have been 43 Coronavirus Deaths and Over 5,600 Cases in N.Y.C. according to the New York Times. Most of these cases have been men between 18 – 49. 

Bravo “Watch What Happens Live” host and producer Andy Cohen announced on Friday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen wrote in an Instagram post. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen also said while he thought he could push through his illness to film new episodes of his show, he will be taking a break so he can recover.

His announcement comes after Bravo had said in a press release on Friday that new episodes of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” would be filmed remotely from Cohen’s apartment in New York.

Other celebrities who have revealed a positive coronavirus diagnosis include Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, NBA player Kevin Durant, and actor Idris Elba, among others.

We hope he gets well fast!

 

