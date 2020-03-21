Get Well: Andy Cohen Reveals He Has Coronavirus

Bravo TV producer and “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus he revealed Friday.

Cohen shared the news in an Instagram post, writing:

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus. ”

Like a handful of other live taped TV show, WWHL had been moved to production in Andy’s NYC home, but he’s decided to the nip the show altogether as a safety precaution.

As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.

As of Friday, there have been 43 Coronavirus Deaths and Over 5,600 Cases in N.Y.C. according to the New York Times. Most of these cases have been men between 18 – 49.

© Getty Images

We hope he gets well fast!