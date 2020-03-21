Take Care: Drake Reveals That He Doesn’t Have The Coronavirus After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant, Who Tested Positive

While Instagram Live is already a popular tool for a lot of folks, it seems like the number of people who use it has increased 400% since we’ve all been locked inside. On Friday night, Drake and his father, Dennis Graham, joined that crowd and went live together, which is where the rapper revealed something a lot of his fans have been wondering over the past couple days.

During their conversation, the Toronto native says he had to take a test for coronavirus the other day–presumably because he was with Kevin Durant only a few days before he test positive–but luckily, he reveals that the test came back negative. Drake also reiterates what a lot have been saying about the swabbing process, calling it uncomfortable.

“That test is uncomfortable though,” he told his father. “They put that q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and s**t.”

Drake said he took the test for Corona and it came back negative. pic.twitter.com/eoiM226Mgi — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 21, 2020

Kevin Durant was one of four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19, though the identities of the other 3 still have not been revealed. Drake and KD spent some time together in Los Angeles just a week before news of the baller testing positive for the virus. Their close contact led to reports that Drake had self-quarantined himself in his Toronto home, and ultimately, led to him having to test for the virus.