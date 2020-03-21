Yikes: Footage Leaks Of Kanye West’s Full 2016 Conversation With Taylor Swift Discussing Debt, Drake & More

Footage Leaks Of Kanye West’s Full Conversation With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s relationship has been unconventional, to say the least. Their infamous VMA interaction–where Kanye took the stage to proclaim Beyonce deserved the award Taylor won–has been a career-changing moment for the both of them in many ways. For Kanye, it forced him into isolation, which produced arguably his best album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, and cemented him as the bad guy. For Taylor, it helped her surge to the top of pop culture and the mainstream visibility that she was already headed for.

Fast forward to the 2015 VMAs, Taylor would introduce Kanye for a weird rant segment, which is when we all thought the issues were over–But we had no idea their biggest conflict to date would soon follow the very next year.

In 2016, Kanye released his album, The Life Of Pablo, with the the track, “Famous,” which contains the now infamous like, “I feel like me a Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous.” Ye called Swift prior to the song’s release, but once it came out, Taylor denied him getting approval, prompting Kim Kardashian to release footage of him talking to her about the song prior to its release.

Taylor was instantly painted as a liar and a snake, with social media dragging her to no end. This weekend, almost 4 years after this fiasco went down initially, the full unedited footage of the infamous phone call leaked on social media. In the footage, you can hear Kanye and Taylor talk for almost 20 minutes, with Kanye breaking down how he has real-life debt. He also admits that he revealed that debt to Drake, who he says “f*cks all his wife’s friends”.

Then, Kanye goes on to seemingly try to get Taylor to promote the song, which she pushes back against, even at one point letting Kanye know she sold 7 million copies of her album before he ever rushed any stage she was on. The unedited footage also reassures Taylor’s initial statement that she didn’t know the song would feature her being called a “b***h” and was, in the end, a way different song than when they talked about initially.

The conversation is a bit hard to follow and all over the place, because it’s Kanye, but you can listen in full below.