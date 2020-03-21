Sports Withdrawals: The Absolute Best Plays By Allen “The Answer” Iverson [Video]

The Absolute Best Plays By Allen “The Answer” Iverson

For today’s installment of “Sports Withdrawals,” we take it back a few decades. Over the past week we’ve given you Chris Bosh reflecting on Kobe Bryant dropping 81 points on him, LeBron’s most savage moments on the court, and Steph Curry and his dream-crushing 3 pointers. Today, we focus on the most influential person in the history of the NBA in culture: Allen Iverson.

Iverson could have an hour-long highlight tape of just his off-court quotables and antics, but today, we will focus on his skill on the court. Allen Iverson, in his time as an NBA superstar, was one of the most well-rounded players we have ever seen. He was small but feisty and he was so fast, an opponent could be dribbling down the court and before they knew it, A.I. had stolen the rock and was back down the court scoring. He single-handedly took the Sixers to the finals, but never quite had the support to put them over the hill to win a championship. Regardless of not winning the gold, we are left with highlights that will last forever, from him somehow dunking while being the shortest on the court, to stepping over Tyronn Lue, who will never live the moment down.

Check out some of his best plays down below: