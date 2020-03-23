RHOA: Another Week, Another Kenya DRAGGING For Calling Her Marriage Off Limits Despite Her YEARS Of Shadiness

Kenya Moore has been the Real Housewives Of Atlanta punching bag for the entire season. It seems like overnight she has been the prime villain of the show. Last week, she and Nene were on a collision course after weeks of battling. Kenya and Nene got so heated that we finally saw if the spit actually happened.

It looks like Nene did send a good chunk of spittle towards Kenya after denying it for weeks. However, the internet still didn’t find sympathy for Kenya as she has been trying to make the argument that talking about her family is off limits.

There’s one big problem with that: Kenya has been trashing families and marriages her whole career. In fact, just this season she tried to ruin Tanya’s marriage with a fake cookie lady thing.

Kenya is a bully & hypocrite

• Porsha & Kordell’s marriage wasn’t off limits

•Phaedra & Apollo‘s marriage wasn’t off limits

•Kim Fields husband wasn’t off limits

•Kim Zolciak’s daughter wasn’t off limits

•Marlo’s business wasn’t off limits Sis. Make it make sense. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/qan3B8pNCk — M21 (@Aye_ItsRob) March 23, 2020

Twitter has not and doesn’t seem to want to take her side at all. Take a look at more of the dragging going on…