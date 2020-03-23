Hm: Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Voting “No” On $8 Million Federal Stimulus

COVID-19 is creating dire situations for people all across the world for those are infected AND those who aren’t.

Yesterday, the Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, became one of those people.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

Well, not exactly one of those people. Paul will quarantine himself in a nice home with all kinds of amenities and a fridge full of groceries, thousands of other Americans will not. That’s why it is imperative that the Senate get their s#!t together and pass the federal stimulus bill that will put cash money in people’s hands. Paul was the only senator who voted “no” to the initial bill that was put on the floor earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Paul’s racist boss, comrade Donald Trump, took to Twitter to offer 280-characters off support while also being a flaming racist.

Thank you Mr. President! https://t.co/GIsaQTbgQU — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 23, 2020

How the hell has Trump avoided the ‘rona this long?

Also.

Rand Paul – a doctor – going to the Senate gym while awaiting results of a COVID test is about 1000 times more irresponsible than the very irresponsible spring breakers everyone is dunking on — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) March 22, 2020

Yeah.