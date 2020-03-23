Hm: Senator Rand Paul Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Voting “No” On $8 Million Federal Stimulus

Senator Rand Paul tests positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine
COVID-19 is creating dire situations for people all across the world for those are infected AND those who aren’t.
Yesterday, the Senator from Kentucky, Rand Paul, became one of those people.
Well, not exactly one of those people. Paul will quarantine himself in a nice home with all kinds of amenities and a fridge full of groceries, thousands of other Americans will not. That’s why it is imperative that the Senate get their s#!t together and pass the federal stimulus bill that will put cash money in people’s hands. Paul was the only senator who voted “no” to the initial bill that was put on the floor earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Paul’s racist boss, comrade Donald Trump, took to Twitter to offer 280-characters off support while also being a flaming racist.
