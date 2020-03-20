So Sad: NBC Staffer Dies From COVID-19

NBC is announcing the passing of one of their own from COVID-19. Larry Edgeworth, an audio technician, has died after testing positive for the coronavirus. NBC Chairman Andy Lack shared the news with NBC staffers in a memo. Lack said that Edgeworth had “suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness,” and was a beloved member of the team.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack said. “Stacy Brady says he was known as the ‘gentle giant who would give you the shirt off his back.’”

Other NBC News employees also remembered Edgeworth. Andrea Mitchell called him a “gentle bear of a man”.

“Larry was a gentle bear of a man, the heart and soul of our extended NBC family,” Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’ chief foreign affairs correspondent, said. “I was always cheered and reassured knowing he was on the team in the field. He always had my back whether here in the U.S. or in the most dangerous situations around the world.”

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

This news comes after “Today’s” Al Roker and Craig Melvin took time off after a colleague on the third hour of the show contracted coronavirus. It’s unclear if Edgeworth was the staffer in question.

We’re sending condolences to Larry Edgeworth’s family and friends.