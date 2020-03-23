Suck It In Sweetie: Watch Stylists Stuff Kim K Into All Latex Look For Paris Fashion Week [VIDEO]

Before the coronavirus pandemic went global, the fashion world was mostly obsessed with the fashion week shows — some of the most sought after ones being at Paris Fashion Week, where Kanye West made headlines for his Sunday Service and Yeezy show where his and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter North performed. You probably will remember Kim wore several latex Balmain looks during Paris Fashion Week. It turns out that it’s not easy gettin into latex, even after all the weight Kim has lost in recent years. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” posted a video of Kim struggling to fit into the first of the latex looks as a sneak peek to the show’s upcoming premiere. Check it out below:

Sheesh… We love how Kourtney just casually strolled into the room like putting on her rubber suit was a total breeze. How many people exactly did it take to stuff Kim into those latex outfits?

Do you think the latex was a good look for Kim, or should she stick with regular sweats and leggings or knit fabrics instead? How many of y’all have tried wearing latex leggings? Is it hard to stay comfortable? Does it get sweaty instantly? Do you have to grease up to put it on or is it easier with a little powder?