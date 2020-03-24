Summer Walker Denies She’s Getting Domestically Abused After Choking Video Circulates

“Come Thru” singer Summer Walker had addressed concerned fans who assumed she was in a dire situation with her boyfriend London On Da Track recently. Fans thought that London had been domestically abusing Summer in some capacity after the producer posted a video of himself choking the singer. In the clip, London records Summer begging him to let her neck go. “Stop it hurts, it’s supposed to be sexy, it hurts”, she struggles to get out and he refuses until she says she loves him, “say you love me”. Even after she says it, he keeps gripping her neck for an extra few seconds.

Regarding the choking clip, Summer says not to worry. The 23-year-old star addressed the concerns of fans with a short Instagram story message saying,

“London was playing y’all bugging. He would never try to really hurt me.”

We suppose that’s how they play. So far, London has not addressed her fans over the video nor has he explained why he posted it.