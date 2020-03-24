ATL Restaurants To SAFELY Support During Today’s #GreatAmericanTakeout

The Great American Takeout

Today is “The Great American Takeout”, and it’s a perfect time to SAFELY support restaurants in your area. In Atlanta, Mayor Keshia Lance Bottoms issued a 14-day stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Residents are ordered to stay home aside from exceptions for “essential” services and businesses. Essential city services and businesses, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies, laundromats, parks, the Atlanta BeltLine and restaurants serving takeout are all exempt.

With that in mind, if you’d like to support a local business, avoid a crowd and remain safely social distanced then “The Great American Takeout” is pretty timely. And if you’re worried about catching COVID-19 via your food, two doctors told TODAY that it’s safe to eat out and they’re actively ordering as well.

“According to both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the FDA, there is currently no evidence that the virus can be transmitted via food,” Dr. Adam Splaver, a Florida-based cardiologist and internist said.

With that in mind, we’ve scoured the web for ATL restaurants offering only takeout to support during the #GreatAmericanTakeout; here are some standouts.

Antico, Gio’s Chicken Italiano, Gio’s Sicilian

BarTaco

Busy Bee Cafe

Colony Square (various restaurants)

Crispina

Hankook Taqueria

Heirloom Market BBQ

Roc South Cuisine

Sweet Auburn BBQ

You can view a complete list of ATL takeout restaurants on Eater Atlanta HERE.

